User Reddit under the nickname bowman1222 filmed a theft in the backyard of his house and made the netizens laugh. The unknown woman was picking flowers on his lawn and looked very happy.

“Stranger picking flowers in my backyard. Honestly, it’s so funny,” the author captioned the video. He admitted that he was initially angry about the theft of flowers, but then realized that it would not harm his garden.

The author of the post said in the comments that six years ago he planted 40 acres of land with flowers in honor of the birth of his son. “If I see her again, I will let her know that she can have as many flowers as she wants,” the man wrote.

Most of the commenters also found the video funny. “I can’t tell if she’s in a hurry because it’s a theft or if she’s just frolicking in the flowers,” “She looks so happy,” “She knows she’s doing something illegal, but man, she looks so happy,” “Your yard made someone’s day,” netizens wrote under the post.

