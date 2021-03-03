A MAN is in critical condition in Mallorca after being repeatedly stabbed by his flatmate.

The victim, aged 31, was rushed to Son Espases hospital from his home in Palma this afternoon.

National Police say the man was knifed in his neck and back by his flatmate.

Wounded and bleeding profusely, the victim fled from his apartment and into a nearby supermarket where he asked for help.

A volunteer for the Civil Protection, who was in the shop at the time, alongside a security guard gave first aid to the man while the emergency services were called.

Able to recount his ordeal to the police, a manhunt was then launched to locate the flatmate.

He was found nearby, arrested and taken into custody.

Investigators say the victim is now fighting for his life in intensive care.

Last year, a teenager stabbed his father a total of seven times after he had his mobile phone confiscated.

The boy, 13, inflicted multiple stab wounds to his dad at their family home in Palma when he had his telephone taken away from him.

According to Mallorca newspaper, the child went to the kitchen to retrieve a knife.

He then pounced upon his father, stabbing him in the shoulder and arm.