“Man overboard”: When these words are heard on the cruise, it is clear that it is a matter of life and death. This was exactly the case on a “Symphony of the Sea” trip.

Barcelona – It’s probably the worst thing that can happen on vacation: a person falls off the ship and suddenly sinks into the water. That’s exactly what happened on the cruise ship “Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Sea”.

“I am currently on the Symphony on the transatlantic crossing from Barcelona – there was a warning (man overboard) around 11 p.m.,” writes Facebook user Emilio Zola on October 29th. The cruise nightmare also became a topic on X (Twitter). The user “Landon” shared a video. Searchlights comb the pitch-dark surface of the water. Both user observations cannot be independently verified.

Key information about the ship Surname Symphony of the Seas length 361 meters Width 65.68 meters crew 2,100

Shock on cruise ship: Passenger falls overboard – then the happy turnaround follows

It is said to have happened after just one night at sea. On the holiday cruise from Barcelona to Florida, the words “Oskar, Oskar” suddenly rang across the ship. Loud cruiserradio.net the captain acted quickly. And the cruise ship turned around around 11:30 p.m. A major search followed. The videos on

And the passenger seems to have been incredibly lucky. “The ship and crew immediately reported the incident to local authorities and began searching for the passenger. “Fortunately, he was successfully recovered and brought on board,” a spokesman said Business Insider. The cruise ship will continue its journey as planned.

Vacationers overboard on the cruise ship – accidents are not uncommon

It is far from an isolated case of people falling overboard on cruises. Shipping companies deal with deaths very differently. Loud Curisetricks It is said “man overboard” about 19 times a year. The chances of survival are extremely low; people can only be saved in around 20 to 30 percent of cases.