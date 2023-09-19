Man dies after falling into canal in the Santa Rosa del Valle neighborhood in the municipality of The jump, These events occurred during the night of Monday, September 18.

Officers who were touring the area during the rain were alerted by citizens of the man’s fall into the canal at the intersection of Las Torres and Nardo streets.

The municipal police spotted the man between 45 and 50 years old, who asked for help, so they requested support for the rescue and continued their journey for at least five kilometers.

Firefighters from El Salto arrived at the site and rescued the man on a bridge between the Lomas del Aeropuerto and La Piedrera neighborhoods, however, the Paramedics confirmed that the subject no longer had vital signs.

The place was secured and the State Prosecutor’s Office was informed about the man’s death.

With this tragic event There are 9 victims of the storm, Although one of the bodies could not be located, the man was dragged aboard his car from Periférico Oriente and Malecón Avenue in Tonalá.

(With information from the Night Guard)