Scene of the accident: The St. Gallen city police published this photo of the furnace shaft for the electrician’s accident. © City Police St. Gallen

An electrician in Switzerland narrowly escaped a catastrophe. The young man fell into aluminum at a temperature of 720 degrees at work, but saved himself from the predicament.

Munich — A dramatic accident at work occurred in Switzerland on Wednesday evening, in which a 25-year-old probably had a guardian angel with him. As reported by the St. Gallen city police, the young electrician worked with a colleague on an aluminum holding furnace. This contained liquid aluminum at a temperature of 720 degrees Celsius.

During the work, the 25-year-old had an accident for initially unknown reasons and fell through the opening into the furnace. He plunged into the aluminum up to his knees. Luckily he managed to support himself and pull himself back up.

Accident in St. Gallen: man falls into hot aluminum and suffers burns

Paramedics and two emergency doctors from the Swiss air rescue service REGA were called and treated the man, who was then flown to a clinic. He sustained extensive burns and injuries in the accident. The St. Gallen city police took over the clarification of the exact background of the incident, which apparently ended comparatively lightly.

Aluminum is the most common metal in nature. Its boiling point is given as 2470 degrees Celsius, in its pure form it melts at 660.4 degrees Celsius. In industry, it is used to make food or beverage cans, aluminum foil or kitchen utensils. Aluminum is also used in vehicle construction or for pipes and sheets. The advantages are the low weight and the high electrical conductivity. (mg)

