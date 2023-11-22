Home page World

From: Julia Stanton

An infection with the rare Borna virus was detected again in Bavaria. For those affected, the disease is usually a death sentence.

Weißenburg-Gunzenhausen – In Bavaria, a man was infected with the extremely rare but often fatal Borna virus. The incident occurred in the Weißenburg-Gunzenhausen district in Middle Franconia. The responsible district office announced this on Tuesday, November 21st. The authority did not provide any further information about the man’s current health.

It is not yet clear how an infection could have occurred, as the Borna virus (BoDV-1 – Borna Disease Virus 1) is usually not transmitted from person to person. According to that Robert Koch Institute (RKI) The disease usually occurs in the tree shrew and is passed on through contact with the animal and its excretions. Other animals are therefore primarily affected, such as horses or sheep.

Borna virus: Infections also possible through cats

How exactly people generally become infected with the virus is not yet sufficiently clear. In addition to direct contact with the tree shrew, the RKI cites possible infection routes including ingestion via contaminated food, water or even contaminated dust. Infection from other animals, such as domestic cats, cannot be ruled out either.

In Weißenburg-Gunzenhausen, both the health department and the veterinary office are currently involved in clarifying the possible path of infection. You will work closely with the experts at State Office for Health and Food Safety (LGL) together.

Chances of survival with Borna virus infection are low

The symptoms of a Borna virus infection usually initially include general cold symptoms, such as headaches or fever. However, as the disease progresses, serious neurological problems develop, such as speech and gait disorders as well as fatal encephalitis.

In Bavaria, a man was infected with the deadly Borna virus. (Symbolic image) © picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

According to reports from the LGL, all but four of the approximately 50 known cases of the disease were fatal. Survivors often suffer from serious long-term effects.

There is currently no specific therapy for Borna virus infections. Those affected must receive intensive care in hospital.

Bavaria is considered a Borna virus core area

Worldwide, the virus has so far only been detected in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Liechtenstein. However, human infections are only known in Germany and especially in Bavaria. A clear majority of the virus-related illnesses that have occurred in recent years have been reported there. Just last year, a seven-year-old boy in Maitenbeth became fatally ill with the disease.

To protect yourself from infection, the LGL recommends Contact with shrews and their droppings should always be avoided. Places where people could potentially come into contact with shrews include road embankments, stone walls, hedges and, in general, sheds and other parts of buildings that are accessible to small animals living in the wild. (jus)