Unusual chairlift accident in Tyrol (symbolic photo): Skier tears German vacationer (52) down. © Michael Kri/imago

An unusual accident with serious consequences occurred on a chairlift in the Sölden (Tyrol) ski area. A vacationer from Germany fell after a man.

Sölden – The chairlift accident happened on Easter Sunday in the Gampe ski area in Sölden in Tyrol (Austria). A man fell out of the lift shortly after boarding at the valley station. A 52-year-old then had to be flown to the Innsbruck clinic with the rescue helicopter. This is reported by the Austrian police.

Austria: Unusual chairlift accident in Sölden – skier loses balance

The skier lost his balance in the boarding area of ​​a chairlift, fell onto an already occupied seat on the lift chair and fell from a height of around one and a half meters from the lift that was not yet closed. The man got up immediately, touching the skis of a German (52) who was sitting in the elevator. The vacationer then also fell out of the chairlift and fell, according to the police. The woman injured herself. According to the police, the skier was not injured. He left the scene of the accident without leaving his details.

Just recently, a six-year-old from Germany slipped out of the chairlift in Tyrol and fell down. The passenger just fled. This winter there were many fatal skiing accidents in Austria. The Austrian Board of Trustees for Alpine Safety (ÖKAS) is therefore making an urgent appeal to all skiers. Then there was a series of avalanches in Austria and South Tyrol at the beginning of February, in which several people died.(ml)