A man falls off the facade of a high-rise building and gets caught in his safety rope. Thanks to attentive office workers, he can be saved.

Shandong – A man fell from the facade while working on a high-rise building in the Chinese province of Shandong. His safety rope was able to save him from falling, but he got caught in it with his neck, like a video from the broadcaster newsflare now shows. However, thanks to attentive office workers, the man was able to be rescued from his distress.

The footage is circulating online and shows an employee filming what is happening on the 34th floor of the skyscraper’s office interior. A man can be seen outside at the window, his neck caught in the rope that is keeping him from falling. He supports himself with his foot on an outside railing.

The man had therefore gradually lost consciousness and his complexion had already turned purple. Office workers from the interior recognize his distress. One of the employees runs to the man hanging on the facade with a hammer and starts smashing the window.

Helpers save man on high-rise building through the window from falling into the depths

The resistance of the pane seems to be relatively thick – as is usual for a high-rise building. In addition, the rescuers must proceed cautiously, as they smash the very window behind which the man is trapped. Nevertheless, they manage to break open the window and thus save the man inside the building. The man escaped with minor injuries. An emergency also recently occurred in Sydney when a major fire broke out in a high-rise building. A curious incident occurred in Paris in which drug dealers in a high-rise asked residents to respect the house rules.