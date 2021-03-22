fromJasmin Pospiech shut down

Giving up is not an option: a Pole has taken 192 driving test tests for 17 years – and failed each time. His driving instructor goes to the barricades.

Piotrków Trybunalski (Poland) – You have to do that first: A Pole is causing a sensation in several local media: Because he has set a real record, albeit a dubious one. Because the man took the theoretical driving test for the 192nd time and failed again. The Pole, about whom little more is known than his age (50), has been trying to pass the exam for 17 years. So far, however, unsuccessful. Nevertheless, the stubborn car fan does not give up and is said to have not only become a local celebrity in his attempt to finally complete the first part of the driver’s license test, but also to have paid almost 1,300 euros.

The theoretical driving test in itself is exciting for many novice drivers and test drivers, as it is the first hurdle to finally get the coveted driving license in their hands, and therefore a lot of grumbling bugs have to fail. But actually: while in this country only more than a third fail the theoretical driving test, in Poland it is more than half of all learner drivers. Slightly fewer are those who fail the subsequent practical driving test in our neighboring country (around 40 percent).