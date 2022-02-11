Jalisco.- On Sunday, February 6, the body of a girl and a boy were located in the town of Totolimixpa, in the municipality of San Gabriel, Jalisco, After the events, a man was arrested by the authorities.

Elements of the Regional Prosecutor’s Office detained José Guadalupe “N” as the probable murderer of two childrenwhose bodies were located at the La Providencia ranch, both had traces of torture.

José Guadalupe was arrested by elements of the Investigative Police when he was in the central neighborhood of Ciudad Guzmán.

The detainee is accused of the crimes of femicide, aggravated child sexual abuse and qualified homicide, committed against Eugenia, 5, and Alberto, 7.

The autopsy performed on the minors showed that they were attacked with a sharp object, and the five-year-old girl was sexually abused.

The minors were originally from the state of Veracruz, but they were in Jalisco since their parents are day laborers and work in that area.

The 33-year-old detainee was placed at the disposal of the Second Specialized Judge in Control, Prosecution and Criminal Enforcement of the Adversarial Accusatory Penal System of the Sixth Judicial District, who will define his legal situation.

Read more: A boy and a girl are found dead and with signs of torture in Jalisco