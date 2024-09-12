A tragedy has recently occurred in the United States, more precisely in Southern California. A mother drunk she fell asleep under the sun inside her car with her 3-year-old daughter. When she woke up she found her lifeless.

The car

Here’s what happened.

Drunk Mother’s Serious Tragedy: Woman Finds Daughter Dead

A woman, mother of the familyshe fell asleep in her car under the sun and with her also her little daughter 3 years. The woman had been drinking and collapsed in the car, forgetting that she had her daughter with her. When she woke up she found the little girl lifeless, still fastened to the seat belt of her car seat.

The guilty mother

This ugly tragedy occurred in a small town in Southern California, Anaheim. The woman did not wake up spontaneously, but because of the screams of a family member who noticed what had happened.

The car had been parked for several hours, which is why the temperature inside the car was more than 40 C°. The person responsible for this tragedy, Sandra Hernandezwas unconscious due to all the alcohol he had consumed in the preceding hours.

Sandra Hernandez Charged with Child Abandonment and Manslaughter

THE rescue They were immediately alerted, but unfortunately when they arrived on the scene of the tragedy there was nothing more that could be done for the little girl. She had already been dead for some time and not even the race in hospital it served to avert the worst.

Archive photo

As if all this were not enough, several items were found inside the car bottles of alcohol now empty, an element that did nothing but confirm how the woman had literally exaggerated.

The child’s mother was examined anyway and when the doctors ruled out any danger to her life the policemen proceeded to arrest herShe is currently accused of manslaughter and child abandonment. In the next few hours, the following will also be carried out: the autopsy on the body of the little girl, who certainly died due to the high temperatures. These will have triggered a heat stroke in his little body.