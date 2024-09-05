Ciudad Juárez— A man was executed this morning in a commercial building under construction, located on Ejército Nacional Avenue and Francisco Villarreal Torres Boulevard.

The seventh homicide of the month of September occurred at 9:10 a.m. in a busy area, so several people heard the shots and called the authorities on the 911 emergency number.

A coordinator of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat said that the victim was shot at close range and was left lying inside a room under construction.

The scene was secured and handed over to field criminalistics experts and ministerial police officers belonging to the Crimes Against Life Unit of the FGE.

The hitmen escaped in a white van along Ejército Nacional Avenue.