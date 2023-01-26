Today, when certain activities are finished in the office, one can take time to play a game, since there are periods of time in which the bosses are not asking for a task. However, certain companies do not tolerate this type of behavior, and a man was almost fired for allegedly playing games on his company PC.

This was commented by a director of a certain union organization through social networks, telling the story of something that could be taken as a misunderstanding, since apparently he was not playing, but watching a simple Call of Duty video. Here is the explanation of what happened:

One member was accused of playing video games on his work computer. I cleared him by proving conclusively that the employer-provided graphics card couldn’t handle the resource-hungry game his supervisor claimed to have seen.

not even close. He looked at a review of the game on his break (which is fine), but was accused of installing unauthorized third-party software on a government computer (which he didn’t 100% do, and as I showed, couldn’t have). He zero abuse of state time or property.

In the end, things were a relief for the employee, since it was shown that it was the YouTube video during his break time, which is worth commenting on, he did it during his break time. To this is added that there was not even a trace of an additional program being installed on the computer, which did not meet the capacity to run the title.

Editor’s note: This usually happens due to misinformation issues, so it would not be a bad idea to better train supervisors. And above all, having the restriction on the machines to install all kinds of software. That way things would be easier for everyone.