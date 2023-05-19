A man forced his car into the Vatican City through the door of Santa Ana and even reached the courtyard of San Damaso, inside the apostolic palace, where he stopped and got down on his own foot and was arrested, the Vatican press office reported today.

“A car arrived at the Santa Ana door of the Vatican, one of the entrances to the Vatican walls, and after ignoring the instructions given to it by the Swiss Guard soldiers that it could not enter without the relevant authorizations” .

“He temporarily left the entrance and, after maneuvering, he re-entered at high speed, forcing the two control doors of the Swiss Guard and the Gendarmerie Corps (Vatican police),” they reported in a message to the media.

In an attempt to stop the car, “the Gendarmerie inspector, who was guarding the door, fired a pistol in the direction of the vehicle’s front tires. Although he hit the vehicle in the left front wing, the car continued on its way.”

As the alarm code was quickly broadcast by radio, the Door of the Casa de la Moneda was closed, which allows access to the back of Saint Peter’s Basilica, the Vatican gardens and the Plaza de Santa Marta, where the residence of Pope Francis.

Meanwhile, the car arrived at the Patio di San Damaso, and the driver got out under his own power and was stopped and placed under arrest. The man, in his 40s, was immediately examined by doctors from the Vatican City State Health and Hygiene Directorate, who found that he was in a serious state of psychophysical disturbance.

He is currently in a detention cell in the new premises of the Gendarmerie Headquarters, at the disposal of the judicial authority, they added.

