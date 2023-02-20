Gisela Erika Giménez, a 35-year-old officer who lives in the town of La Matanza, in Argentina, stabbed his ex-partner after the man forced his way into his home at dawn to check his cell phone and take it away.

According to Clarion, the subject identified as Nahuel Ezequiel Cruz, 29 years old, shared the house with Gisela; however, they distanced themselves for a few months after she experienced domestic violence, for which he issued a restraining order against her.

(Also read: She killed her husband and stepson, it was the ‘perfect crime’, but Google gave her away.)

Wounds and bruises on one arm were the injuries found by his co-workers from the Buenos Aires Local Prevention Police Unit (UPPL) at the Catán police station. The neighbors declared that the shouting, the blows and the fights were constant in the house that the couple shared..

“They had a very toxic relationship. They hit each other, they treated each other badly, but they were separated for a few days and they lived together again,” said Luciana, a cousin of Nahuel’s.

(You can read: Argentina: man touched a fan and died from an electric shock).

circle of violence



Nahuel, according to the police report, assaulted him on several occasions, in addition to stealing his belongings.

“She denounced it and immediately they became friends and returned as if nothing had happened,” he added.

(We recommend: Man died after the gun he was carrying in resonance went off).

It was until last Saturday, February 18, when Cruz returned to Gisela’s house -once again- to check her cell phone. The woman resisted giving it to her and so she started a new fight that ended with a stabbing crime where Cruz lost his life on the kitchen floor.

However, as it was a “homicide in legitimate defense”, the woman was released.

EL UNIVERSAL (MEXICO) / GDA

More news