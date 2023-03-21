There are small gestures that we do every day that can put our lives at risk without realizing it. The use of flexible rods is one of them. The “Daily Mail” ran the story of a 31-year-old man who ended up in a hospital emergency room after collapsing. An infection caused by the continued use of flexible rods to clean the ear was to blame.

The unnamed man, from the UK, had symptoms including headaches, ear pain and difficulty remembering people’s names days before his admission. The pain in the left ear was a symptom that had lasted for five years, but which he had never treated. Doctors discovered a severe infection in the skull, with cotton shards at the end of the ear canal. This infection will have happened due to the continued use of flexible rods.

The story seems hardly believable, perhaps even a little exaggerated. However, the otorhinolaryngologist Leonel Luís, director of the otorhinolaryngology service, explains that these are situations that can actually happen. “They happen in very advanced stages, but the truth is that ear infections can be extraordinarily serious.”

What happens is that, with the use of flexible rods, the skin of the ear becomes ingrown due to the accumulation of cerumen (ear wax) or because a little cotton was left there. As the skin cannot come off, there is an inflammatory change that leads to the formation of a cholesteatoma – an abnormal growth of skin inside the ear canal.

In the case of the British patient, after his ear was cleaned and he was given intravenous antibiotics, a scan six days later revealed that his abscesses had shrunk. And after a week in the hospital, the patient was discharged with an eight-week supply of medication. He fully recovered after 10 weeks.

The doctor explains that this is probably what happened to the English man, and that the cholesteatoma “destroys the surrounding structures and can have consequences such as major infections such as meningitis or thrombosis” that can even lead to death. It’s not frequent, but it can happen.

There are three more risks associated with using flexible braces. It is possible for us to damage internal structures, such as the eardrum membrane — it can happen by distraction, when we insert the flexible rods too much, or when someone hits our hand, for example, and as a result we have a perforated eardrum.

Another situation that can happen, and which is more common in warmer seasons, is otitis associated with pool water. The increase in temperatures encourages the growth of bacteria in that area.

The last danger of using flexible rods is the fact that they prevent the wax from leaving the ear, as we introduce it more and more inside. So we end up with an “ear obstructed by manipulating the inside”. Eventually, the ear will eventually plug up.

The doctor reiterates: “Removing the wax means removing the protective barrier (we should only clean the ears on the outside), which can lead to the development of fungus”. Therefore, the best thing is to leave wax alone – you may find it disgusting, but the truth is that it is essential for the proper functioning of the body.