Home page World

Press Split

No idea where to go? No problem: the navigation system will tell you the way. It's only stupid if – like safari tour guide Mike Turner – you don't end up at your destination.

Bremen – Safari tour guide Mike Turner had to experience a different kind of adventure. The Brit relied entirely on his navigation system and thus put his life in immediate danger.

How South African Police Service reported that the gymnast wanted to pick up guests for the next safari tour in Mozambique. He entered the address into the navigation system and chose the shortest route. At that moment he couldn't have known that it wasn't necessarily the better choice – nor what danger he was heading towards. The GPS guided Mike Turner downstream. There he came off a bridge.

In the Komati River between crocodiles: Mike Turner had to wait a long time for help. © South African Police Service

Mike Turner calls 911, but emergency responders can't reach him

Torrents swept away the safari guide in his car. Trying to regain control, Turner stepped on the gas. Eventually he managed to drive against the current and wedge his vehicle between the Komati River and a narrow bridge. But his adventure didn't end there. What Turner didn't know was that he would spend the next 15 hours in his car.

As a safari tour guide, Mike Turner is used to a lot, but a situation like this frightened even the expert. He called 911. But the conditions were so unfavorable that the rescue workers couldn't easily get to him.

Darkness, cold and crocodiles: Turner waited hours for help

This was also due to the location where Mike Turner was. His vehicle is wedged between the Komati River and a narrow bridge. The Komati River flows through South Africa, Eswatini and Mozambique, where it flows into Maputo Bay. The river joins the Crocodile River near the border of Mozambique (Mike Turner's destination).

This was a good thing for him, because a crocodile that feels threatened could attack people. Either way, Mike Turner could have been torn to pieces.

Get away with the horror: rescue team frees Mike Turner

When they arrived on scene, the rescue team was aware of the danger Turner was in. Pottie Potgieter led the rescue operation and spoke to media at the scene about Mike Turner's night in fear. The Sun quotes Potgieter: “He thought he was going to die”.

You only realize how precarious the situation was for Turner when you compare it with one that had anything but a positive outcome: according to consistent reports in local media, a walker had died in the river just a few hours before. His remains were found. Crocodiles are said to have eaten parts of the corpse.

However, Mike Turner did not suffer this fate. After 15 hours he was finally brought to safety with the help of a helicopter. Mike Turner escaped with a shock. The rescue workers found him dehydrated. He was in shock. (nhf)