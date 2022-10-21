On the internet, videos showing robbery attempts frustrated by the very ineptitude of criminals tend to go viral very quickly: thieves who are unable to enter establishments, who get locked up or who fall in the middle of the flight.

In the social networks, a case that seemed to be that of a man who had attempted to execute a home robbery, ending up with one of his testicles embedded in a fence.

(You can read: Police risk their lives to save an alleged thief from beating in Cali).

The event occurred in the sector of Nueva Costanera with Vitacura, in Santiago, capital of Chile, in the early hours of October 14. From there, an ambulance from the Emergency Medical Care Service (Samu) left with the alleged thief still with the piece of grille inserted at the height of his testicles.

The Fire Department of the Chilean capital was also present at the scene to help the young man, since it was necessary to use the garbage cans next to the fence so that the subject was at a suitable height to partially release him. That is what can be evidenced in the photographs that went viral on networks.

(It may interest you: Pitbull almost ripped off the arm of a man who broke into his owners’ house).

Although it was suggested on the internet that it had been the case of a criminal whose flight had gone wrong, the local media -as is the case with the news portal ‘Biobiochile’- have denied this hypothesis. There is no criminal complaint against him at this time. It seems to be just an act of clumsiness by an average citizen.

This man nailed a fence to his testicle in confusing facts. In social networks they say that he is a thief but the Chilean media have not confirmed this version. pic.twitter.com/T7mvxodOZP – Pamela Avendaño 👻 (@Pamelaavenda) October 21, 2022

At the moment, the patient’s health status is unknown. The latest information provided by the local press was his transfer to a nearby health center for treatment of his injuries.

(don’t stop reading: Thief stole a gold chain from a tourist and swallowed it when the Police arrived).

Of the criminal activities that have increased in Chile in recent years, according to the news website ‘El Mercurio On-Line’, theft from individuals and establishments are the ones that attract the most attention.

According to the director of the Drug Trafficking Unit of the Public Ministry, prosecutor Luis Toledo, “this is not a good time for public safety” in the Latin American country.

More news in THE TIME

Due to lack of an interpreter, a hearing is lifted against the Emberás accused of excesses

Ruiz attacks the Government for monkeypox vaccines

Álvaro Uribe warns of an ‘exaggerated’ rise in the price of the dollar

Trends WEATHER