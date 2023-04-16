Man emptied family bank account and dumped money on road

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
McCarthy threw wads of $100 bills out of the window of his vehicle.
McCarthy threw wads of $100 bills out of his vehicle window.
Colin Davis McCarthy threw $200,000 from his vehicle to “bless others.”
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
A rain of money was what happened on Interstate 5 in Eugene, Oregon.
A 38-year-old man, identified as Colin Davis McCarthy, threw wads of $100 bills out of the window of his vehicle while driving late at night.
The situation generated chaos, as several drivers stopped to collect tickets.
Agents located the car and warned the man to stop as throwing the money on a highway was a potential hazard. This when McCarthy had already thrown away close to 200 thousand thousand dollars, more than 800 million Colombian pesos, according to an estimate by the authorities.
When questioned by the Oregon State Police, McCarthy said he was doing well financially and wanted to “bless others” with money.
However, that money came from an account shared with his family, as local media have mentioned.
It may interest you: (The incredible mistake that confronted Pepsi with a university student over a military plane)
McCarthy’s family say their decision to spread the wealth has left them brokeand asked those who collected the money to return it.
But Oregon State Police Lt. Jim Andrews explained there’s not much they can do since McCarthy was one of the account holders.
Although the man may have been charged with disorderly conduct or potentially reckless endangerment, he does not face any charges.
DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING
TIME
More news from EL TIEMPO
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Man #emptied #family #bank #account #dumped #money #road
Leave a Reply