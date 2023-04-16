Man emptied family bank account and dumped money on road

A rain of money was what happened on Interstate 5 in Eugene, Oregon.

A 38-year-old man, identified as Colin Davis McCarthy, threw wads of $100 bills out of the window of his vehicle while driving late at night.

The situation generated chaos, as several drivers stopped to collect tickets.

Agents located the car and warned the man to stop as throwing the money on a highway was a potential hazard. This when McCarthy had already thrown away close to 200 thousand thousand dollars, more than 800 million Colombian pesos, according to an estimate by the authorities.

When questioned by the Oregon State Police, McCarthy said he was doing well financially and wanted to “bless others” with money.

However, that money came from an account shared with his family, as local media have mentioned.

McCarthy’s family say their decision to spread the wealth has left them brokeand asked those who collected the money to return it.

But Oregon State Police Lt. Jim Andrews explained there’s not much they can do since McCarthy was one of the account holders.

Although the man may have been charged with disorderly conduct or potentially reckless endangerment, he does not face any charges.

