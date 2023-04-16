Monday, April 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Man emptied family bank account and dumped money on road

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 16, 2023
in World
0
Man emptied family bank account and dumped money on road


close

Man vacated family bank account and dumped money on the road

McCarthy threw wads of $100 bills out of the window of his vehicle.

McCarthy threw wads of $100 bills out of his vehicle window.

Colin Davis McCarthy threw $200,000 from his vehicle to “bless others.”

A rain of money was what happened on Interstate 5 in Eugene, Oregon.

A 38-year-old man, identified as Colin Davis McCarthy, threw wads of $100 bills out of the window of his vehicle while driving late at night.

See also  Legal proceedings The man who murdered his mother in Orimattila was sentenced to life imprisonment

The situation generated chaos, as several drivers stopped to collect tickets.

Agents located the car and warned the man to stop as throwing the money on a highway was a potential hazard. This when McCarthy had already thrown away close to 200 thousand thousand dollars, more than 800 million Colombian pesos, according to an estimate by the authorities.

When questioned by the Oregon State Police, McCarthy said he was doing well financially and wanted to “bless others” with money.

However, that money came from an account shared with his family, as local media have mentioned.

It may interest you: (The incredible mistake that confronted Pepsi with a university student over a military plane)

McCarthy’s family say their decision to spread the wealth has left them brokeand asked those who collected the money to return it.

But Oregon State Police Lt. Jim Andrews explained there’s not much they can do since McCarthy was one of the account holders.

Although the man may have been charged with disorderly conduct or potentially reckless endangerment, he does not face any charges.

See also  Neil Young's music is removed from Spotify after criticism of vaccine misinformation

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING
TIME

More news from EL TIEMPO

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Man #emptied #family #bank #account #dumped #money #road

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Boca’s calendar: their next 5 games after the defeat against Estudiantes LP

Boca's calendar: their next 5 games after the defeat against Estudiantes LP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result