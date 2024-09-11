Cannibalism in prison in Naples. The unions: “Prisoner still in cell. No response from psychiatric facilities, serious situation”

The prisoner protagonist of the episode of cannibalism remains in the Poggioreale prison in Naples. This was declared by the Uspp with the president Joseph Moretti and with the regional secretary Cyrus Auricchio through an official note: “No external psychiatric facility wants to host the prisoner from Mali who in recent days was the protagonist of acts of cannibalism in the Poggioreale prison in Naples”.

The non-EU prisonerwho suffers from serious psychiatric problemshad bitten off and then swallowed the finger of a cellmate a few days ago after knocking him out. Following this event, the judge had ordered his transfer, but so far no psychiatric facility in the area has made himself available.

Precisely for this reason the prison and health management were forced to reiterate the request. As he writes the ANSAyesterday, then, another violent episode occurred involving a psychiatric inmate of the Irpinia prison of Sant’Angelo dei Lombardi where the health area was devastated and some officers attacked with kicks and punches.

“On the metropolitan territory of Naples – they inform Moretti And Auricchio – from what we understand, there are no suitable structures to accommodate prisoners with psychiatric pathologies: the REMS are insufficient and the mental health departments in prison do not function due to a lack of psychiatrists”.

The two unionists ask for “the urgent dispatch of medical personnel specialized in psychiatry, to solve the serious problem of sick prisoners in prisons” and, finally, underline that “these dysfunctions end up on the shoulders of the penitentiary police already largely understaffed: in Poggioreale 150 units are missing, in Sant’Angelo colleagues are forced to work grueling shifts. In Campania, overall, we find a staff deficit of 800 units“.