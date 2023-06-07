9News: Great white shark in Australia swam up to the fisherman and got on video

A man-eating shark in the Australian city of Broadbeach, Queensland, swam close to a fisherman. The meeting with a dangerous predator got on the video, which drew 9News attention.

Rodney Pachittin was fishing a few miles off the coast when he spotted a great white shark lurking underwater. She began to circle around the man’s yacht, and he filmed it.

On the recording, Pacitti can be heard saying, “Damn, look at the size of that shark below me! It’s an incredibly big shark!” The man later said that the size of the predatory fish was comparable to the size of his boat, which is four and a half meters. The meeting with the shark lasted about 15 minutes. All this time, the man was not sure that he was safe. “It looks like the shark has swum away. I haven’t seen her for a second. But no, she’s right behind me again, wait, ”he commented on what was happening.

Despite the size, the predator did not manage to scare away all the fish in the area, and Pachitti was able to return home with a catch.

Related materials:

Great white sharks are found in all the oceans of the Earth, except for the Arctic. They are one of the largest predatory fish on the planet, and man-eating sharks got the nickname because they attack people more often than relatives. The length of the great white shark can reach five meters or more.

It was previously reported that divers fed four man-eating sharks off the coast of the Republic of South Africa (South Africa) and filmed them at close range. The record shows how a three-meter predator grabbed a piece of fish, fixed on a steel cable.