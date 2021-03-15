A great white shark, also known as a man-eating shark, clung to the carcass of a whale in front of sailors near the American city of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Newsweek drew attention to the video with the predatory fish.

On February 27, an 11-year-old male of the rarest North Atlantic whale named Rabbit was found dead. He got tangled up in the ropes.

The captain of the charter ship Chip Michalove and his crew wanted to look at the dead whale and waited for the right weather to swim up to him. On Thursday, March 4, they succeeded.

They got to the whale carcass and took photos and videos. One of them shows a man-eating shark eating the remains of a marine mammal. Mikhalov explained that great white sharks swam in turns all day to feast on the whale.

“I grew up here, but I never had the opportunity to watch a dead whale being eaten. I feel sorry for him. I know that it would be better if he survived, but I could not help but look at what was happening, ”he said.

Mikhalov’s team kept a safe distance from the whale, but their ship still attracted the attention of sharks. He emphasized that the sharks swimming nearby caused an incomparable adrenaline rush.

The great white shark is one of the largest predatory fish in the world. On average, representatives of this species grow up to 4.6-4.8 meters in length, but there are individuals up to six meters long. They are considered the most dangerous species of sharks for humans.

North Atlantic whales are considered one of the rarest whale species. In the western part of the North Atlantic, about 300 individuals remain.

Earlier it was reported that a large flock of man-eating sharks gathered near the carcass of a whale, which nailed to a popular beach in the Australian state of New South Wales. According to the authors of the video, the smell attracted even those sharks that were several miles from the scene.