Thursday, December 15, 2022
Man drugged and killed his four children to get revenge on his ex-partner

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 15, 2022
in World
Man murdered his four children

The man would have put the children to sleep and later stabbed them

The man would have put the children to sleep and later stabbed them

This man would have a restraining order after assaulting his ex-partner.

A 28-year-old man was arrested after drugging and killing his four children inside his home. According to the relatives of the minors, the reason that led this man to make the decision was “get revenge on your ex-partner.”

The events occurred in Porto Alegre, Brazil. The minors of three, six, eight and 11 years old were found without vital signs inside their house, according to police reports, three of them presented injuries with a sharp weapon and one presented mechanical asphyxia.

According to the children’s grandmother, Idenise Martins da Silva, this crime would have been committed for “revenge” against her daughter, since she had recently separated from the perpetrator of the crime.

‘He had already attacked my daughter. Their relationship was over forever, but she did it to get to my daughter, I’m sure, in the worst possible way. She is a coward,” the woman assured local media.

The man identified as david da silva lemoswas captured minutes after murdering his children and confessed to having prepared a tea with tranquilizers to make them sleepy.

The deputy Edimar Machado, in charge of the investigation, mentioned to the media: “We will try to analyze the cell phone that they seized to see if he had any circumstances in reference to the crime, the threats he made against the mother of the children, to gather more evidence of their participation in the crime.

More news:

Pamela Avendano
WRITING TRENDS

