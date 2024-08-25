Home World

From: John Welte

Press Split

The drowned man had rented a boat in Lindau. © IMAGO/Volker Preusser

A tragic swimming accident occurred on Saturday evening at Lake Constance, when a 29-year-old man from the Ulm/Neu-Ulm area near Bregenz (Austria) suddenly drowned in the water.

Bregenz/Lindau – Lake Constance with its three neighboring countries Switzerland, Austria and Germany is a popular travel and excursion destination. The third largest lake in Central Europe attracts visitors with its Alpine panorama, historic towns and crystal-clear water. The latter is ideal for a boat trip and swimming.

A Swabian (29) from the Laupheim region near Ulm (Baden-Württemberg) also wanted to spend a nice day with his family in a motorboat on the “Swabian Sea” on Saturday (24 August). The 29-year-old man had rented a motorboat in Lindau, Bavaria. Together with his partner (35) and her children (12 and 6 years old), he drove in Vorarlberg to Austria between Lochau and Bregenz in the direction of Bregenz to swim near the shore at the so-called Pipeline – the beach promenade of Bregenz.

Accident at Lake Constance: Man jumps into the water and suddenly goes under

The 29-year-old wanted to go into the water to swim about ten meters from the shore. There he suddenly drowned at around 6:45 p.m.

His partner and her children tried to save him – in vain. Several people who were called to help searched the water for the drowning man without success. Meanwhile, passers-by on the shore alerted the rescue services. Divers from the water rescue service found the man after twelve minutes and rescued him. Resuscitation measures were started immediately and continued until he was taken to Bregenz hospital. However, the resuscitation was unsuccessful.

A man was also caught in a ship’s propeller while wakeboarding on Lake Constance and was fatally injured. Seven people recently lost their lives when a yacht sank in Italy.