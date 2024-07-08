Home page World

From: Jacob Koch

The driver drove the truck into the building several times. There was considerable material damage. © picture alliance/dpa/APA | Tobias Steinmaurer (2)

A 32-year-old man deliberately drove his 12-ton truck into a church in Brunn am Gebirge near Vienna. The police have revealed the initial background to the incident. The man had already attracted attention before.

Vienna/Brunn am Gebirge – A 32-year-old man rammed the building of a Pentecostal church in Austria with his truck. The incident occurred on Monday in Brunn am Gebirge near Vienna, where the man drove into the building several times, police reported. No one was injured, but the damage to the building was immense, authorities said. The incident was reported at 4:45 p.m.

Shock in Austria: Man drives truck into church in Brunn am Gebirge

The 32-year-old is said to have driven his 12-ton truck backwards into the church building several times. The Romanian, who lives in Vienna, was subsequently arrested without resistance, a police spokesman told the Austria Press AgencyThe driver is said to have left a trail of destruction on his journey from Vienna to the town. Several cars were hit and the man also caused several accidents on his way. Among other things, he sped towards a passerby, who was injured.

“An unbraked truck turned into the alley after thundering over the intersection near the car dealership and more or less pushed all the cars to the side,” the Kronen Newspaper from Austria a witness.

Man had previously torn up a Bible – “immense material damage” to the building

The church was badly damaged in the incident. According to a police spokesman, there was “immense material damage” and the building is in danger of collapsing. A priest and two other people were inside the church at the time of the incident. They escaped with a fright. According to a spokesman, the driver stated that his motive was that the church had destroyed his life.

The 32-year-old has been living in Austria since 2020. The man had already attracted attention a few weeks ago in the Pentecostal church when he tore up a Bible. He may have been under the influence of drugs and alcohol during the truck attack, writes the Kronen Newspaper.

Initially, the Lower Austrian State Criminal Police Office took over the investigation, now the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Combating Extremism (LVT) is continuing the investigation.