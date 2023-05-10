Home page World

From: Johannes Welte

Split

The rural youth festival in Höfen was once again a great success. But an incident clouded the mood. © ds – Security in Weißenbach am Lech / Facebook

The spring festival of rural youth in Höfen was a great success again this year. But it could have had a dramatic ending.

Munich/Höfen – A big tractor meeting, the performance of the “Pfundskerle” and “LätsFetz” bands, beer and Jägermeister made for boisterous evenings at the spring festival of rural youth in Höfen in the Ausserfern region of Tyrol. The place is in Austria, just 20 kilometers south of Füssen (Ostallgäu).

Dramatic scenes at the rural youth festival: a man drives off in a car – suddenly there are loud screams

When a 29-year-old guest left the festival at 1:20 a.m. on Sunday (May 7) and wanted to drive home by car, the near-accident happened: the young man started the car and drove off. Suddenly, out of nowhere, a loud scream rang out from under the car. The 29-year-old immediately stopped the car, knelt down and looked under the car: there was a 33-year-old screaming like crazy.

The 33-year-old had drunk and slept under the car. The 33-year-old suffered unspecified injuries in the accident. An ambulance took him to the hospital in Reutte in Tyrol. The investigations of the Tyrolean police are still ongoing.