The Aventador scores five stars in this unofficial crash test.

Lending cars with more than 700 hp to inexperienced drivers, what could go wrong…? Yet it is apparently not a bad business model, because all over the world there are companies that rent out supercars. Although it is of course inevitable that something goes wrong.

Last weekend was a good hit in the US. In the state of Georgia, a 36-year-old man rented an Aventador S. He could not resist the temptation to step on the gas, which is not entirely incomprehensible. The local police therefore received a report that the car was driving on the highway at more than 160 km / h.

About 20 minutes later they received another report. You guessed it: a car had crashed on that very highway. And hard too. The Aventador had been pushed under a truck up to its rear axle.

This is usually the type of crash that requires the rescuers to have a strong stomach, but miraculously, the driver survived. In fact, the police report that the best man only suffered minor injuries.

The carbon monocoque of the Aventador, coupled with the fact that the car is so low probably saved his life. With a slightly higher car, the accident would have ended very differently. On the other hand, then the accident probably wouldn’t have happened at all.

