Just dumping things in the ditch is not very polite. Especially if it’s a Jaguar F-Type.

Suppose you are walking through the picturesque Beesd in the middle of the night. Then suddenly a Jaguar F-Type drives up and ends up in the ditch. The driver then climbs out of the car and takes off. Then you look strange for a moment. That’s exactly what happened last night.

This incident took place last night at ten to one in Beesd, Gelderland. Despite the late time, there were still witnesses. They saw how the Jaguar came off the roundabout and then suddenly drove into the ditch next to Parkweg. History does not mention how and at what speed this happened.

In any case, the driver was unharmed, because he was able to climb out of the car himself and then take the plunge. It seems that the best man did not have a clear conscience or was not completely clear, but that is pure speculation.

The fire brigade decided to err on the side of caution and checked to see if anyone was lying in the ditch. But that turned out not to be the case, so the driver was indeed killed.

By the way, it concerns a Jaguar F-Type V6, as experts had of course seen for a long time. The damage to the car seems minimal when we look at the photos, so with a good wash this car will look great again. And then let’s hope that the water damage isn’t too bad.

