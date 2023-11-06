A man (76) from Made crashed his car into Mayor Boy Scholtze (32) of Drimmelen, in West Brabant on Monday. He had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit. According to the police, he insulted the mayor because of his orientation. The 76-year-old also threatened the politician. The man was arrested and the mayor filed a report. “This is so unnecessary and so pointless.”

#Man #drives #car #mayor #threatens #orientation