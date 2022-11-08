Making miles with the Porsche Taycan as if it were a diesel. Just can!

It has been three years since Porsche started producing the Taycan. The first fully electric car of the brand from Zuffenhausen. The 100,000th copy has now been produced. A milestone that the sports car brand would like to reflect on.

Porsche does this with impressive owner stories. For example, the Frenchman Jean-Hubert Revolon is not averse to making kilometers. Simple you think: buy a nice diesel! But no, Jean-Hubert dared to buy an electric car. In the summer of 2020, he opted for the Porsche Taycan 4S with a range of more than 400 kilometers.

In a period of two years he has driven no less than 188,000 kilometers with the Porsche. The transport operator lives in the Lyon area and sometimes has to cover 1,200 kilometers in a day.

Electric cars are known for requiring little maintenance. Jean-Hubert’s Porsche Taycan is no exception. In those two years and 188,000 kilometers, only a suspension sensor had to be replaced.

The 100,000th Porsche Tacyan is just the start of an electric offensive for the automaker. The next model to be fully electrified is the Macan. This new EV would actually appear next year, but has been postponed to 2024 due to software problems.

