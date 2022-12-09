The use of cruise control has several advantages. You can give your right foot a rest, you know for sure that you are not accidentally speeding and you drive a lot more economically. A disadvantage is apparently that he can get a will of his own. A man in China was forced to drive 500 kilometers because his cruise control was stuck.

The Chinese AutoHome reports this. The driver drove a Haval H6, a Chinese brand that is not sold here. The cruise control got stuck at a speed of about 100 km/h. After the man found out that the cruise control was stuck, he “lost control of his emotions.” He wanted to brake, but the brake pedal did not respond to his commands either.

Driving 500 kilometers with the cruise control comes to an end

Nothing could stop the car. In fact, Haval mechanics were also unable to stop the car. And so the man had to keep driving until the tank was empty. That turned out to be 500 kilometers away. During his ride, the man called the police to share his situation. The police took action and made sure that the driver would not cause any damage on the way.

Source: TheDrive