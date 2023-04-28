The driver felt like a king on the 80 road.

Just open the throttle on an 80-way. Not always smart, especially when uncle cop is in the bushes. That was the case yesterday on King’s Day, in the town of Koningslust, there were agents on the Midden Peelweg.

For 45 minutes, the Limburg traffic police held a speed check on the N-road. It hit three times in this time frame. Of those three, one was quite an exception. This motorist was in a hurry on the Royal holiday.

The driver passed the traffic police at a speed of 175 km/h. A maximum speed of 80 kilometers per hour is allowed on the N-road. In short, an exceedance of almost one hundred kilometers per hour. Since it was a public holiday, the driver was also checked for refreshments. It turned out that a saliva test showed that the driver may have been under the influence of narcotics.

The driver’s license has been collected immediately. It is up to the public prosecutor to determine when the man will get his driver’s license back. In addition, a hefty fine awaits him. The motorist also cannot avoid a compulsory driving course. In short, this ‘joke’ will easily cost more than 1,000 euros. A King’s Day to remember..

