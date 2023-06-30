Home page World

A man tries to drink a bar’s entire cocktail menu while on his summer vacation in Jamaica. An attempt that ends fatally.

Saint Ann – In the summertime, not all vacationers just want to relax on their days off. One or the other uses exactly this period to party as excessively and exuberantly as possible – often in the drunkenness. The limit is quickly reached, in Mallorca the government is now even considering banning alcohol outdoors in order to limit drinking tourism. And even a Jamaica vacationer clearly overdid it. He wanted to drink all the cocktails in a bar in a row. The man paid for the project with his life.

Man dies of alcohol overdose on family vacation – he wanted to drink the whole cocktail menu

Like the TV station ITV News previously reported the Staffordshire man was on family vacation with his children, sister and other relatives when he decided to work the cocktail menu at the Royal Decameron Club Caribbean in Saint Ann, Jamaica.

According to the broadcaster, the man managed to drink 12 different cocktails. He then went to his room and collapsed there. A coroner in Kingston, Jamaica, gave the cause of death as alcohol-related. The man had already drunk rum and beer the morning before his attempt.

“Lay on his back and choked”: Family reports of their relative’s painful death from alcohol

He later met two Canadian women who originally brought the idea of ​​the cocktail challenge to the occasion of their birthdays – the deceased therefore joined in and tried to drink all the cocktails.

A family member told ITV News: “He was on his back gagging. I put him in the recovery position and yelled for an ambulance. He made a gurgling sound. As soon as he was in the recovery position, he vomited. I yelled his name but got no answer.”

When Alcohol Becomes Dangerous – Man dies trying to drink the entire cocktail menu

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), alcohol is one of the most dangerous drugs in the world alongside tobacco – the second most dangerous in the world in terms of deaths. According to the WHO, three million people worldwide would lose to alcohol alone as a result of excessive alcohol consumption. That would mean that every 12 seconds someone kills themselves from alcohol. In addition, alcohol is the trigger for over 200 diseases and disorders. The government in Italy recently decided that driving under the influence of alcohol can result in a driver’s license suspension of up to 30 years.