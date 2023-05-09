The body they found dismembered and scattered in three points of the city of Durango on May 1, it was already identified for their relatives.

On Sunday afternoon, they arrived at the facilities of the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) who identified the deceased as Aaron David “N”28 years old, originally from Tijuana, Baja California, with residence in Tepic, Nayarit.

This young man was quartered and watered in parts in various areas of the capital of Durango on the morning of May 1.

In an anonymous call to the emergency number, they reported the discovery of two human arms, one of which was carried by a dog in its muzzle, in the back of the APIV maquiladora in Primo de Verdad.