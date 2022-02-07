Sonic is undoubtedly one of the most recognized characters in the industry of gaming, which certainly took us by surprise to learn that the blue hedgehog had decided to rob a bank in Florida, United States. Well, he was actually a guy disguised as Sonic who did the attack, but it’s still just as bizarre.

Last February 2, local police Florida responded to an emergency call from the Florida Credit Unionthis because a subject armed with a hammer and wearing a mask of Sonic He started demanding money from the employees. According to people inside the bank, the subject in question used the hammer to hit the glass that separates the client from the executive, all while he demanded money.

One of the bank employees confronted the criminal to stop hitting the windows with the hammer, and once the police arrived at the scene, the subject escaped on foot. BrianLeatherman, assistant vice president of branch operations, reported that no one was injured during the robbery and the thief did not manage to steal anything.

“Everyone is safe, no one took anything, and the local police are already working on the case.”

Authorities scoured the area looking for the fugitive but were unable to find anything about him and no arrests were made. the police of Florida continues to investigate the situation and ask citizens to report any leads they may have on the suspect. Maybe SEGA wants to sell us this strange moment as an NFT?

Publisher’s note: Thankfully no one got hurt, and the idea of ​​robbing a bank using nothing but a hammer while wearing a Sonic mask doesn’t sound like the most viable thing out there. Let’s hope that this type of situation does not happen again, and Sonic better stay in video games where he belongs.

Via: Kotaku