A strange noise disturbed residents as they tried to sleep. Eventually the reason came to light: beehives with a gigantic number of animals in the attic.

Inverness – Do you really know every corner of your house or apartment? Even in the basement or attic? When cleaning the house or during an inspection, many secrets come to the surface. This was the case in Inverness in Scotland. The residents there had heard a buzzing sound several times as they were falling asleep. Finally, the attic was examined closely. The shock was great when more than 150,000 bees were discovered in the house. A similar case recently occurred in a child’s room.

A video of a beehive has found its way onto social media. British media such as stv-news report on the case. It is believed that the bees lived above the plasterboard ceiling in a guest room of the house for several years. The grandchildren of the homeowner reported that they noticed the buzzing at night as they were falling asleep.

Beekeepers find two queen bees in house in Inverness

Now 150,000 bees have been discovered. The homeowner’s grandson called the Loch Ness Honey Company and beekeeper Andrew Card found three different colonies in the house. In each colony in the ceilings of the bedroom, bathroom and living room, around 50,000 to 60,000 bees were found, two of them containing a queen.

Card said: “Each colony was larger than we had estimated. We found the queen in two of them.” Not in the third, but according to the expert, that was due to the time of year. The animals have now been relocated.

Beehives relocated in Scotland

The bees have been relocated to an outdoor apiary. They are being closely monitored: “All swarms or unknown bees that we come across have been brought to an isolation apiary. We monitor them for diseases for about six weeks. At a train station Meanwhile, another animal from “Maya the Bee” caused a stir.

Card continued: “We feed them to make sure they are beautiful and healthy. After wintering, these will be next year’s honey-producing colonies.” The “rescued” animals would be “well taken care of,” said the beekeeper.

Bees “saved”: Honey production criticized by animal rights activists

“Saved” and “well cared for” – not everyone sees it that way. The fact that honey production and the bees involved represent a cruel way of life for the animals themselves, The animal rights organisation Peta is committed to thisThe animals are “kept and exploited” in mass breeding operations. To prevent the bees from swarming, beehives are manipulated or the queen’s wings are clipped.

Honey production is equivalent to factory farming. The animals are often injured or killed during production and therefore only reach a fraction of their natural life expectancy. In addition, accelerate the extinction of speciesLast but not least, say the animal rights activists, the bees need their own honey. There are enough vegan sweeteners such as agave syrup or maple syrup as alternatives. (cgsc)