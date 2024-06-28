Michelle Peters, 47, was arrested last MondayJune 24, in the United States, after being accused of first-degree assault and armed criminal action, according to investigations

Her arrest would have taken effect after her husband went to the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office after collecting enough evidence to indict herThe man, whose name remains unknown, told authorities that he suspected his wife was poisoning him.

The above, taking into account that the victim managed to discover the woman in several videos captured by the security cameras that he had placed inside his home, in which Peters was seen manipulating his drinking Mountain Dew, which he usually used to drink, and grabbing what would be a herbicide.

According to what the international media learned New York PostPeters’ husband, apparently began to notice that his drink had an unusual taste on May 1st, but continued to drink it.

According to the interview that the man had with the authorities, The subject began to present symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, cough and sore throat. He therefore deduced that someone was tampering with his drink, so he decided to review the videos from June 12, in which, according to him, his wife was seen grabbing his Mountain Dew.

In order to verify what he would have discovered, the victim began to change his routine, putting new drinks in the refrigerator, and without manipulating them, he realized that the bottles were not as he had left them there. The woman’s husband said in the interview that his partner had mixed the drinks with the chemical.

After the man’s statements, the authorities arrived at the house where he lived with the woman and took away “two bottles of Roundup, a two-liter soda, and a bottle of insecticide”according to the aforementioned media.

What did Peters tell the authorities?

Upon being arrested, Peters stated to the police, through a probable cause statement, that she put insecticide in the soda thinking it was Roundup, in order to create an herbicide that he “saw on Pinterest.”

However, when she said those inconsistencies with the video evidence that the Police had, the officers decided to comfort her and show them to her.

When cornered, the woman commented that she should have divorced the man after, according to her, he became upset “because her husband won’t appreciate the party she threw for him”according to the aforementioned media.

Despite the evidence and his confession, Peters pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action.; However, she is awaiting her next hearing, which will take place on July 2, while she is being held at the Laclede County Detention Center without bail.

