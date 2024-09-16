Ciudad Juarez.- A man was found dead yesterday morning inside a house in the Córdova Américas neighborhood. According to official reports, he was shot to death.

The 25th victim of wilful homicide in September was reported through an emergency call to 911, and after the arrival of the Municipal Public Security agents, the discovery was confirmed in one of the rooms of an apartment complex. At the intersection of Río de la Plata and Papigochic streets, units 265 and other municipal police units approached to cordon off the scene. Likewise, the presence of paramedics was requested, so an Advanced Emergency Unit of the Mexican Red Cross attended, although it later left the scene. Unofficially, it is said that after the report, some people with a presumed relationship with the events were arrested and they were leaving the building when the officers arrived, in addition to the fact that weapons and vehicles were seized. However, at the time of this edition, the Municipal Public Security Secretariat had not confirmed the arrests or the seizures.

