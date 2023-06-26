a man died after the hot air balloon in which he was traveling burst in the air before falling to the ground Worcestershirein England, West Mercia police reported.

The man, approximately 20 years old, died when his balloon fell to the ground in a field near Holt Fleet Road, near Ombersley Court, authorities said in a statement.

The West Mercia police explained that at around 6:20 am this morning of this Sunday, June 25, they received a call informing them that a hot air balloon it had deflated and fallen to the ground near the A449 at Ombersley.

Firefighters, paramedics and police quickly arrived at the scene, despite their efforts, the relief forces could not save the life of the manreported Dailymail.

The tragic accident happened when visitors flocked to the first Worcester Balloon Festival at the city hippodrome.

It is worth mentioning that a spokesperson for the Worcester Balloon Festival He assured that the incident where the man died had nothing to do with the festival, “it was independent”.

Witnesses who saw a man die in a horrible incident, in which a hot air balloon burst into a fireball in midair before falling to the ground, they reveal that they were unable to get through when they called 999.