In a tragic incident that occurred in the Plazas de Aragón neighborhood, in Nezahualcoyótl, a man lost his life while trying to fix his vehicle.

According to reports from the Municipal Police, the victim, identified as 35-year-old Enrique “N”, used a hydraulic jack to lift the car and got under it to carry out repairs. However, she apparently moved the vehicle, causing it to fall on top of him.

The events occurred last Thursday night on Las Tres Culturas avenue, corner of Plazuela 7, in Nezahualcóyotl, State of Mexico. The Municipal Police received an emergency call reporting the accident and went to the scene together with the paramedics, but unfortunately Enrique “N” no longer had vital signs.

The residents of the place indicated that the victim used to fix vehicles on public roads for a long time, and it was a member of the community who notified the authorities. The Municipal Police notified the Nezahualcóyotl Regional Prosecutor's Office of what happened, who went to the scene to order the removal of the body and its transfer to the Forensic Medical Service.