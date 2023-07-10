Estadão Contenti

07/09/2023 – 19:56

A 46-year-old man died after being shot by his friend during a wild boar hunt last Friday night, the 7th. The case was recorded by the São Paulo Military Police around 7 pm near the Jesulino Cunha Frota rural area of ​​São João de Iracema, about 114 kilometers from the capital of São Paulo.

Military police officers were triggered to attend to the occurrence, and at the scene, they found the victim lying on the ground, already lifeless. According to the testimony of witnesses, the group of friends was hunting wild boar in the woods, when the suspect allegedly shot the victim after mistaking her for one of the animals.

After the incident, the suspect fled the scene with his gun. He remains on the run until the night of this Sunday, 9.

The Secretariat of Public Security claims that it requested tests from the Legal Medical Institute (IML) and the Institute of Criminalistics (IC) to investigate the case. The victim’s shotgun was seized and the occurrence was registered as manslaughter at the São João de Iracema Police Station.

Last Friday’s victim is the second death recorded during wild boar hunts this year alone. In May, a 48-year-old man was also hit by an accidental shot near the Pinda-Rural Road, near Pindamonhangaba.

Wild boar hunting has been prohibited in São Paulo since 2018, according to State Law No. 16,784. Upon authorization from IBAMA, only population control of the species through pursuit, capture and direct elimination is allowed.
























