The passenger, whose identity was not revealed, felt unwell and received treatment on board, but did not survive

A man died during the flight of ministers from the president's government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Wednesday (14.Feb.2024). The passenger, whose name, age and nationality were not disclosed, received initial care on board, but did not survive. The PT member was not with the group. He traveled on the FAB (Brazilian Air Force) plane.

Ministers are part of the delegation Wellington Dias (Social Development), Anielle Franco (Racial Equality), Luciana Santos (Science and Technology), Silvio Almeida (Human Rights), Mauro Vieira (Foreign Relations) and Vinicius Carvalho (General Comptroller of the Union).

To the Power360The Ethiopian Airlines said in a statement that he regretted what happened and had already taken all necessary measures for assistance, including contacting the Embassy regarding the passenger's nationality, which was not Brazilian.

Here is the full note sent to Poder360:

“Ethiopian Airlines informs that one of its passengers on the flight on February 14, 2024 on the route from São Paulo (GRU) to Addis Ababa (ADD) received initial care on board but, unfortunately, did not survive and died. The company regrets what happened and has already taken all necessary measures for assistance, including contacting the Embassy regarding the passenger's nationality, which was not Brazilian. The company also states that, for legal and ethical reasons, it does not share passenger personal data on board any of its flights.”

LULA IN ETHIOPIA

President Lula began his official agenda this Friday morning (Feb 16, 2024) on a trip to Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia. The PT member arrived in the country on Thursday night (Feb 15), after traveling to Egypt, and is expected to stay in Ethiopia until Sunday (Feb 18). He will participate in the African Union summit.

Lula was received by the mayor of Addis Ababa, Adanech Abebe, and the Minister of Finance of Ethiopia, Ahmed Shide, at the ceremony in honor of the fallen heroes in the battle of Ádua.

Lula will also meet with the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed. He was also scheduled to participate in an event on climate financing for agriculture and food security, but canceled his presence.

The Brazilian president is scheduled to participate as a guest at the 37th African Union Summit on Saturday (Feb 17). The bloc became an effective member of the G20 in September 2023. It brings together all 55 nations in Africa, with a combined GDP of around US$3 trillion.