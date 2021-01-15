A CARE home resident has died from coronavirus after receiving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

According to the Ministry of Health, the unnamed man, who lived at the Viver de las Aguas home in Castellon, Valencia, died from the disease on January 8.

The retired Spaniard had received his first dose of the vaccine on December 29, along with the rest of the privately-run home.

Within days of receiving the jab, the man ‘suffered an accident’ and was transferred to a hospital where a routine COVID-19 test detected the disease.

The rest of the care home was tested and an outbreak was confirmed after several more residents and employees tested positive.

The home had managed to not register a single case among its staff or residents throughout the whole pandemic.

It comes after another home in Vinaros, also in Castellon, reported 21 coronavirus cases on Monday after all residents had been vaccinated on New Year’s Eve.

On January 4, a general screening was carried out and all residents and workers tested negative.

But after a resident presented symptoms, a new screening was carried out on January 9, revealing positive cases among 14 residents, five workers and two nuns.

The first dose of the vaccine does not guarantee immunization, meaning you can still become infected and infect others until after you receive the second dose.

While the first dose has suggested it can decrease the severity of symptoms in some cases, it is not guaranteed.