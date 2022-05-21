Home page World

Of: Julius Fastnacht, Tobias Utz

Split

On Friday there will be severe storms in large parts of Germany. As a result, dozens of people were injured in Paderborn, and a tornado passed through Lippstadt.

+++ 10:07 p.m.: At least one person died in the storm that swept across Germany tonight. According to the police in Koblenz, the 38-year-old in Wittgert (Westerwald district) suffered an electric shock in a friend’s basement, which was flooded after a heavy thunderstorm in the region. The man fell after being electrocuted and probably hit his head. Police say attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful.

+++ 8.55 p.m.: As a result of the severe storms, travelers are currently having to adjust to restrictions on long-distance Deutsche Bahn services. In North Rhine-Westphalia in particular, there are several stops, as the group announced on Friday evening. Accordingly, on the Cologne – Wuppertal – Dortmund/Hamm route, for example, the ICE and IC trains between Cologne and Dortmund will be diverted via Düsseldorf. “The stops in Solingen, Wuppertal and Hagen will be omitted,” it said. Switching to regional trains is recommended.

On the long-distance route between Cologne/Düsseldorf and Berlin, there are currently no ICE trains between Bielefeld and Hanover due to an emergency medical service. It was not immediately known whether the operation was related to the storm. According to Bahn, the trains are currently waiting for the duration of the operation in neighboring stations. In addition, intercity trains are currently not running between Hamm and Kassel-Wilhelmshöhe. “A bus service is being planned,” said the railway.

Severe weather in Germany: “A path of devastation through Paderborn”

+++ 8.16 p.m.: The police have provided an update on the storm in Paderborn. In the afternoon, a tornado “pulled a path of devastation from west to east through the middle of Paderborn in the direction of the eastern parts of the city.” Roofs of halls were torn in an industrial area. Sheet metal, insulation and other materials were flown for kilometers. The municipality of Altenbeken near Paderborn reported that some of the trees had already buckled on the trunk.

For the region, the German weather service DWD had at times issued the highest severe weather warning level 4 – “extreme thunderstorms” with hailstorms, heavy rain or extreme hurricane gusts. There have been several reports of tornadoes – not only from Lippstadt (see update 7.10 p.m.), but also from Lüdenscheid and Meschede, said a DWD spokesman. However, these reports still need to be verified.

Debris lies in front of the St. Clemens Catholic Church in Hellinghausen near Lippstadt, the top of which was destroyed by a suspected tornado. © Friso Gentsch/dpa

Severe weather in Germany: Tornado moves through Lippstadt

+++ 8:03 p.m.: According to the police, there was serious damage throughout the Paderborn district, countless roofs were covered and numerous trees were uprooted. Local public transport, including the train, was severely affected. The police asked people to stay at home if possible.

According to the fire department, Lippstadt was also badly hit by the storm. The fire brigade announced that a tornado “probably passed through” the city in North Rhine-Westphalia in the afternoon (see update at 7:10 p.m.). A spokesman reported in the evening of “covered roofs, broken shop windows and many fallen trees across the city”. Injuries are “currently not known”.

Severe weather in Germany: 30 to 40 injured in Paderborn

+++ 7.38 p.m.: The storm in Paderborn injured 30 to 40 people, “ten of them seriously,” a police spokesman told the AFP news agency on Friday evening. According to this, “a tornado ripped through the city” in North Rhine-Westphalia and caused damage worth millions.

+++ 7.10 p.m.: A suspected tornado caused massive damage in Lippstadt (NRW) on Friday afternoon around 5 p.m. The entire city area was affected, said a fire department spokesman. Numerous roofs were covered and trees fell on cars. However, according to previous reports, there were neither deaths nor injuries.

At times, around 120 bathers were trapped in the Cabrioli leisure pool in Lippstadt because fallen trees blocked the entrance. The trapped people were later freed, the fire brigade reported. In the district of Hellinghausen, the top of a church fell down due to the storm. Around 200 to 300 firefighters are deployed. The Lippstadt fire brigade is supported by forces from several neighboring towns. The task force in the Soester rescue center is pulling together forces from the region in Lippstadt, it said in a statement. The first thing to do is to get an overview of the damage.

Severe weather in Germany: major damage in Paderborn

+++ 6.50 p.m.: The storm also caused major damage in Paderborn on Friday. According to the first findings, there were several injuries, said a fire department spokesman in the early evening. He reported covered roofs and uprooted trees. A reporter from the German Press Agency reported that they fell on cars. “It’s chaos here right now,” said a police spokeswoman. A suspected tornado also caused massive damage in Lippstadt, about 35 kilometers away, in the afternoon.

A woman shovels bricks from the uncovered roof of a house into a garbage can. A storm also caused major damage in Paderborn. © Lino Mirgeler/dpa

+++ 6.45 p.m.: Central Hesse is also affected by the thunderstorm front over Germany. For the Lahn-Dill district, parts of the Gießen and Marburg-Biedenkopf districts the German weather service, warning level 4, warned of “extreme storms”. The warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Apart from heavy rain, there could be flooding and falling branches – tornadoes are definitely a possibility.

+++6.25 p.m.: According to the German Weather Service (DWD), heavy thunderstorms are now also taking place between the Harz Mountains and the Swabian Jura, which are expected to shift eastwards in the next few hours.

Severe weather in Germany: Tornado danger in NRW

+++ 5.30 p.m.: In North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) there is apparently a tornado danger. The German Weather Service had warned of this several times during the day. The weather phenomenon is currently occurring south of Arnsberg in Sauerland, as Jan Schenk from the weather service “The Wheater Channel” reports: “It’s intense. It’s very, very dangerous.” A tornado is apparently also raging in Lippstadt, between Dortmund and Paderborn, as a video on Twitter shows. This is reported, among other things, by the news portal Focus Online with reference to the local fire brigade.

+++ 4.30 p.m.: Furthermore, warnings of the explosive weather situation are being issued in numerous urban and rural districts in Germany. The violet warning level is therefore already in place in numerous circles. According to a definition by the German Weather Service, this means “warning of extreme weather”: This primarily affects the federal state of Rhineland-Palatinate, including . The latest update from the DWD states: “In a strip from North Rhine-Westphalia and northern Rhineland-Palatinate to Brandenburg, Saxony and northern Bavaria, extreme thunderstorms with severe storm and hurricane gusts as well as heavy rain and hail are spreading in some cases.”

Severe weather in Germany: the German weather service warns on Friday

+++ 2 p.m.: The German Weather Service updated its severe weather warnings in Germany at noon. Accordingly, severe thunderstorms are now also being warned in northern Bavaria. “Based on the latest model forecasts, we have extended our advance information before heavy thunderstorms in the late afternoon to large parts of Franconia and the northern Upper Palatinate,” it said on Twitter.

The German Weather Service warns of severe weather on Friday. (symbol photo) © Gottfried Czepluch/Imago Images

+++ 1 p.m.: At noon, the DWD expects “very violent thunderstorms” in central Germany. “From midday, locally very violent thunderstorms from the west, shifting eastwards over the course. Side effects of heavy heavy rain, hurricane gusts, large hail. A few tornadoes cannot be ruled out,” said a statement.

+++ 11.45 a.m.: Herbert Reul, Minister of the Interior in North Rhine-Westphalia, has called on the population to be cautious in line with the DWD warning. “Please stay at home. Avoid spending time outdoors. In particular, keep your distance from buildings, trees, scaffolding and high-voltage lines! Don’t go into the basement or lower floors,” Reul told dpa. “Take the warnings from the German Weather Service very seriously.”

+++ 11.15 a.m.: In North Rhine-Westphalia, the first severe storms are expected around noon. Due to the threat of thunderstorms, all schools in Cologne will be closed from 11.30 a.m. This was announced by the district government on Friday morning. It was previously announced in Rhineland-Palatinate that all schools in the Ahrweiler district should remain closed on Friday.

Severe weather on Friday in Germany: two thunderstorm lines expected

First report from Friday, May 20, 11:00 a.m.: Frankfurt – After the first thunderstorm front, which swept across some regions of Germany on Thursday (May 19), there is a risk of severe weather on Friday (May 20). The German Weather Service has issued a warning that extremely heavy rain – with up to 100 liters of water per square meter – and strong winds are possible. Supercells and tornadoes are also said to be possible.

However, the storm events vary greatly from region to region: the warning relates primarily to the low mountain ranges. There is a risk of flash floods because the rainwater cannot drain off very quickly. The first major thunderstorm front is expected in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) on Friday afternoon. In Cologne and in the Bergisches Land it is supposed to rain heavily. In addition, there are heavy thunderstorms, which will probably rage at the same time in Belgium. These could then move towards Germany.

Severe weather on Friday in Germany: second line of thunderstorms in the south in the evening

Later in the afternoon it is forecast that the storm will move towards Lower Saxony. It could hit the Hanover area as early as 5 p.m. Further north, in Hamburg or Schleswig-Holstein, only spurs of the thunderstorm front are likely to be active.

In the evening, however, there is also a risk of storms in southern Germany. For Hesse, for example, the DWD has issued a regional thunderstorm warning. This should be the second thunderstorm line. Parts of Bavaria, Hesse and Thuringia in particular could be affected. It will probably storm into the night, heavy rain is also expected in this case.

This ticker about the storms in Germany is updated throughout the day. (do with dpa/AFP)