A 61-year-old man died and another was injured this Saturday after a whale allegedly collided and capsized the boat they were traveling in during a fishing expedition, police sources reported.

The incident occurred in the early hours of this Saturday, when the Aquatic Police responded to an emergency involving two people who were in the water after their boat suffered an accident in the coastal region of La Perouse, in the suburbs of Sydney, the State Police of Sydney explained in a statement. New south Wales.

(Be sure to read: Venezuelan fishermen free seven stranded orcas: an act of marine conservation).

Acting Superintendent Siobhan Munro explained that due to the unusual presence of whales in the area, the incident, although tragic, was not unexpected.

“There are a lot of whales out there right now, so it’s no wonder these stories of whales approaching boats are known.“he commented to local media.

See also Nanni Moretti is back: he starts again with the roundabouts and the whining The whale could have caused the accident while re-entering the water.

A witness on board a nearby ship alerted emergency services when he saw the ship circling with no one on board. The two men were in the water for approximately 45 minutes.



NSW Police Minister Yasmin Catley called the incident “a horribly tragic accident” and said the information available at the time was limited.

For his part, Jihad Dib, minister of emergency services for New South Wales, highlighted that although these types of accidents are exceptional, they highlight the dangers that can arise in these types of spaces.

Australia is home to a wide variety of whale species along its extensive coastline, and although human deaths caused by these cetaceans are rare, whale strandings are common events on both Australian and Australian beaches. New Zealand.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL*With information from EFE.

More news in EL TIEMPO