A man from Alabama (USA), who traveled with his wife to Florida and He underwent surgery for unexpected pain in his abdomen, died after that His liver was mistakenly removed instead of his spleen.

According to the criteria of

William Bryan, 70, traveled with his wife to Walton County in northwest Florida, where he began to feel severe pain in the left side of his abdomen and went to Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast Hospital.

There he was advised to remove his spleen. Although Bryan was reluctant to undergo surgery at that local hospital, he finally agreed, but died in the operating room, Florida media reported.

The operation, performed on August 31 by surgeon Thomas Shaknovsky, was a laparoscopic splenectomy. Photo:iStock Share

The intervention, performed on August 31 by surgeon Thomas Shaknovsky, was a laparoscopic splenectomy, but The specialist removed his liver instead of his spleen and also cut an artery that supplies blood to the liver, which led to massive blood loss and death of the patient.

According to a statement from the law firm representing the family, the doctor’s error was not immediately reported and Shaknovsky identified the liver removal as the spleen.

The surgeon even explained to the widow, who sued the institution, that her husband’s spleen was so diseased that it was “four times larger” than usual.

But a pathologist’s report noted that The organ removed and “designated” as the spleen was a “visibly identifiable” liver that was partially torn.

According to a statement from the law firm representing the family, the doctor’s error was not immediately reported. Photo:iStock Share

“My husband died helpless on Dr. Shaknovsky’s operating table,” the widow said in a statement, adding that she does not want “anyone else to die because of his incompetence in a hospital.”

Before his death, Bryan had repeatedly refused to undergo surgery, the operative report shows.

My husband died helpless on Dr. Shaknovsky’s operating table

In fact, The man asked to be discharged and said he wanted to drive to Alabama to see his family doctor, after being admitted to the aforementioned Florida hospital last August.

According to the widow’s lawyers, Shaknovsky and another doctor “persuaded” him to undergo surgery for a problem with his spleen and warned him of “serious complications” if he did not undergo the operation.

The spleen, which was never removed, was simply a small cyst, according to lawyers representing the widow.

Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, a nonprofit Catholic health care system with 140 hospitals in the U.S., said it was investigating the case.