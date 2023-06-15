A man died of an accidental shot to the head when trying to buy a weapon inside the Tepito Tennis Market, located on the perimeter of Colonia Morelos in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office.

The events occurred this Wednesday afternoon minutes after 1:00 p.m., in the building located on Calle Tenochtitlán on the corner with Matamoros.

The victim identified as Raúl “N” was a merchant who was in one of the tennis stores where a person came to sell him a pistol.

According to reports, upon reviewing the weapon and holding it in his hands to observe it in more detail, the victim would have accidentally shot himself.

They were moments of panic that the tenants and customers of the market experienced after the detonation caused by a firearm.

For this reason, merchants in the area issued an alert to the emergency number 911, monitors notified elements of the Secretary of Citizen Security who moved to the point of the mishap.

When going through the corridors they observed that in one of the sports shoe stores a subject was found lying on the floor with an injury caused by a bullet to the head from which a pool of blood began to form, so they requested medical help.

Paramedics attached to the emergency provided first aid to the victim but they could do nothing because the shot that hit his skull took his life instantly.

The area was kept under the protection of the uniformed officers until the arrival of personnel from the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City who after concluding the proceedings transferred the corpse to the corresponding amphitheater to continue the investigations to clarify what happened.