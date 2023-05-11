Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

The “Last Generation” demonstrated in Germany and Austria for compliance with the climate goals. In Vienna, the climate stickers were pulled from the streets.

Vienna/Munich – Recently, the climate stickers of the “last generation” at least partially paralyzed Berlin. On May 10, the group demonstrated in Austria’s capital, Vienna. The demonstrators blocked an emergency vehicle.

Air conditioning stickers pulled off the road by drivers

In the district of Favoriten in Vienna, a demonstration of climate stickers escalated. Two roundabouts were blocked: at the Praterstern and at the distribution circle. “Out of the roundabout” posted the “Last Generation Austria” on their Twitter account. “There is a standstill at the Praterstern and the distribution circuit because our government is going in circles. We are the last generation that can still take countermeasures.”

Vehicles were prevented from moving on by the blockade. Not every driver liked that, and the subsequent conflict escalated. The climate stickers were pulled off the street by angry drivers and passers-by shortly after the start of the demonstration. Under a video of the incident published by the “Last Generation” they wrote: “When will the government finally protect our survival?” The blockades had already been broken by the police around 8:30 a.m.

Ambulance stuck in protest traffic jam – patient dies

Another incident occurred during the protest of the “Last Generation”, which is mainly financed by donations. As it became known, the group blocked the passage of an emergency vehicle – according to their own statements unintentionally. As reported, the ambulance was on its way to a resuscitation. The ambulance was only able to pass after the police had broken up the strike. “There was an operation in Lower Austria in which an elderly man had to be resuscitated,” rescue spokeswoman Corina Had was quoted as saying.

Instead of the emergency services in the blocked ambulance, the patient was finally given medical care by others – they got to the scene with an emergency helicopter. Despite the operation, the man died at the scene. A spokesman for the Last Generation announced that “a mistake has happened”. Accordingly, “in the hectic pace before the action, we would not have called the rescue control center and informed them about our action”.

According to spokesman David Sonnenbaum, “there was no rescue vehicle in sight” at the demonstration. The activists have been reported, they are accused of “endangering physical security”. You face a prison sentence of up to three months. The investigations continue. Most recently, a climate gluer was sentenced to several months in prison.