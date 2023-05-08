Osil Vicente Guedes, 49 years old, died this Sunday, 7, after being the victim of aggression in the middle of the street in Guarujá, in Baixada Santista. He was wrongly accused of stealing a motorcycle and beaten on Wednesday, 3. The owner of the vehicle informed the Military Police that he had lent the motorcycle to the victim.

Osil had been hospitalized since the attack in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital Santo Amaro, in Guarujá, where he was declared brain dead. He was attacked with pieces of wood and a helmet by three people, according to a video recorded by cell phone.

“It’s not good for a motorcycle thief, no. Motorcycle thief is chipping away”, says the author of the recording. In the images, he can see a man lying on the ground, who is hit with a helmet on his head and then receives a slap on the back of the head from another aggressor. Finally, he is dragged and thrown to the ground by another boy. The lynching took place in the Pae-Cará neighborhood.

Witnesses reported to the Military Police that the attacks began after a shout of “catch thief” directed at the boy. But, after an investigation by the Civil Police, the owner of the motorcycle stated that he had lent the vehicle to Osil that same day and that he had been in touch with the victim for years.

The owner of the motorcycle, whose identity was not revealed, still defined Osil as a “hardworking person who did not get into trouble”. Osil worked in the recycling area.

The Public Security Secretariat of São Paulo said, in a note, that it was notified of the victim’s death this Sunday. “The nature of the occurrence was changed to homicide and the victim’s brother was heard. Efforts continue to clarify the facts,” says the text.

Lynching of housewife shocked city 9 years ago

It was in Guarujá that Fabiane Maria de Jesus, nine years ago, was the victim of false news posted in May 2014 on Facebook. The post went viral, also on May 3 of that year, and she was mistaken for an alleged kidnapper of children for black magic rituals.

Fabiane was tied up and attacked by a crowd after leaving her home in Bairro Morrinhos to go to church. She was still taken to the hospital, but died two days later. Fabiane was innocent, had two daughters, one 13 years old and the other one year old. The case had great repercussions and became emblematic of how fake news and misinformation on social media can result in violence.