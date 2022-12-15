Home page World

A patrol car drives with its blue lights on. © Carsten Rehder/dpa/symbol image

A restaurant customer becomes aggressive and the police are called. In the end, the guest is dead. What exactly happened should now be clarified.

Wiesbaden/Hattersheim am Main – After a police operation with pepper spray, a man died in Hattersheim in the Main-Taunus district. He is said to have previously behaved aggressively, as the Hessian State Criminal Police Office (LKA) and the Frankfurt Public Prosecutor’s Office announced on Thursday.

Four police officers are now being investigated on suspicion of negligent homicide, which according to the LKA is the usual procedure in such a case. The 28-year-old lost consciousness on Wednesday evening after the use of pepper spray and later died in a hospital.

The 28-year-old is said to have previously collapsed in a restaurant and then behaved aggressively towards the crew of an ambulance who tried to help him. That’s why the police got involved. According to the investigators, the 28-year-old resisted when the police officers wanted to establish his identity. The police then used pepper spray.

The 28-year-old fell unconscious and had to be resuscitated by rescue workers. He was taken to a clinic, where he could no longer be helped. His exact cause of death has not yet been determined. Among other things, it is now being checked whether the corpse is being examined by a forensic doctor. The reason for his aggressive behavior is still unclear. The Hessian State Criminal Police Office has taken over the investigation into the case. A police officer was slightly injured in the altercation. dpa